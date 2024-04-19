Bedford school girls make a splash with free swimming lessons at Trinity Arts & Leisure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirty-five girls aged between five and 12 years took part in a week of free swimming lessons, thanks to a partnership between Bedford-based Housing Association bpha, Be Active and Sport England.

The project aimed to give girls who may not have had access to lessons previously, the opportunity to gain some potentially life-saving skills.

Thirty sessions took place last week at Trinity Arts & Leisure. Parents were invited to apply for a place for girls from local schools, including Shackleton Primary School, King’s Oak Primary School and Queen’s Park Lower School.

Nicky Be Active presenting swimmer with certificate bpha Community Engagement Officer Julie Piercey

bpha’s community engagement team was awarded a £10,000 ‘Inspiring Young Lives Project’ grant from Sport England through Be Active, an organisation striving for a ‘healthier and happier Bedfordshire’ by promoting physical activity.

Sport England research (academic year 2022/23) shows that:

· Girls are less active than boys (44% compared with 51%)

· Activity levels are lowest for children aged seven to nine (compared with 51% for those aged four to six)

bpha Be Active swimmers

· Children from the least affluent families are least likely to be active (44% compared with 55% from high family affluence)

Rosetta Triolo, community engagement manager at bpha, said: “We know from Sport England’s research and feedback from Be Active, that mid-primary age girls from less affluent backgrounds may have fewer opportunities to get involved in swimming than other children. This project is changing that.

“The feedback from those swimming and their guardians has been so positive, and we’ve already been able to confirm a second course for the first week of the summer holidays.

“We aim to work with partners to secure further funding to offer free or subsidised swimming for all, ensuring residents can enjoy swimming in confidence, while getting more physically active.”

Swimmer completing feedback form

Nicky Ward, children and young people officer and inspiring young Lives project lead, added: “We are thrilled to be working with bpha to help support the swimming needs of their housing community. The project is a superb example of how collaboration can create a positive impact to improve experiences. Swimming is an essential life skill for children and young people which they will take into adulthood. To see the smiles and laughter on the faces of these young girls has been heart-warming. Our thanks to Trinity Pool and Swim England for their extended support on the programme. We are looking forward to the summer sessions already.”

One young swimmer said: “I felt nervous because I didn’t know what we were going to do but I enjoyed it when I swam halfway across the pool. I feel happy and I think it’s good if everyone knows how to swim.”