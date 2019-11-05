Bedford's Robinson Pool turns 50!

Bedford's oldest public-owned swimming pool celebrated its first half-century last month, and visitors on the day were quids in too!

Robinson Pool hosted gym and group exercise taster sessions, health assessments, a Swim School gala, and a diving display on Saturday, October 26.

The first 50 lucky members to arrive on the day also received a voucher pack to the value of £50 - and non-members were able to upgrade to a great value membership for just £50 for the rest of the year.

In 2016, Robinson Pools & Fitness received a significant investment with a major makeover including an upgraded gym, new exercise and indoor cycling studios, INTENCITY HIIT studio, a new café as well as new wet changing rooms, and refreshed swimming pools. Since the investment, members have been able to use an upgraded gym with a choice of cardiovascular equipment, including new treadmills, bikes, rowers and cross trainers, as well as new fixed resistance machines, plus free weights and functional equipment.

Councillor Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, at Bedford Borough Counxil said: "It was great to see so many local people in attendance and to reminisce about the impact the centre has had over the years. There continues to be something for everyone at the centre with significant investment in recent years.

"I would encourage all residents to take up the challenge and come and see for themselves what Robinson Pools & Fitness has to offer."

Rob Jennings, business manager at Fusion Lifestyle, added: "We're delighted we’ve been able to celebrate this landmark occasion in style. We'd like to thank all members and visitors for coming along. Bedford Borough Council and Fusion Lifestyle are committed to providing top quality services to the public and hope they agree that the centre is a much cherished and important facility that offers something for everyone. Here’s to the next 50 years."