Bedford's Anna Rust awarded the highest accolade in Girlguiding

Less than 150 people each year make the cut - but this year Anna Rust can celebrate achieving the highest honour in Girlguiding.

The 25 year-old was presented with her Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons by Amanda Medler, Chief Guide, during a special ceremony on 15 June.

To achieve the award Anna was tasked with setting herself a series of challenges, in areas such as social action, voluntary work and travel.

Fewer than 150 young women out of the hundreds of thousands of Girlguiding members are presented with the award each year. The challenges must be completed between the ages of 16-25.

Anna took Just under three years to finish her challenges. These included volunteering within Girlguiding and helping to plan camps and residentials. Anna also set up a working party to run a walking qualification event for Anglia region. Anna completed a half marathon at the Great Eastern Run and joined a Peer Education training weekend learning how to deliver 'Free Being Me' programme.

She said: “I am very pleased that I completed the award because at times it seemed like an insurmountable challenge.

"There are a lot of sections within the three year time limit to be completed. This was made even more challenging because I had started my first teaching job just months before beginning the award. I couldn't have achieved the award without the support of my dedicated and generally amazing mentor Liz Rix.”

Amanda Medler, Chief Guide, said: “Girlguiding gives girls and young women the chance to build confidence and have adventures. The recipients of the Queen’s Guide Awards are an impressive group. They’ve shown what can be achieved when you’re determined and put your mind to something. They should be very proud of all they’ve achieved.”

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.