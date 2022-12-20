Bedford road closures: Expect delays on A1 as work starts on new roundabout
You should face hold-ups of up to half an hour
Bedford's motorists will have only one road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it’s expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm August 21, 2022 to 6am February 20, 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group