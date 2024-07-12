Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Be warned, if you want to get about next weekend (July 20 & 21), it might be an idea to leave the car at home.

But if you can’t walk or cycle into the two-day free festival, here are the road closures you should look out for. The following roads will be residents-only parking:

• Newnham Road

• Albany Road

Are you going to the river festival? (Picture: Tracey Goodacre)

• Waterloo Road

• Rothsay Road

• Bushmead Avenue (south of Castle Road)

• Howbury Street (south of Castle Road)

• Bower Street (south of Castle Road)

• Pembroke Street (south of Castle Road)

• York Street (south of Castle Road)

• Denmark Street (south of Castle Road)

• Dudley Street (south of Castle Road)

• George Street (south of Castle Road)

• Shaftesbury Avenue

• Kingsley Road

• Tennyson Road

• Beresford Road

• Newnham Avenue (south section)

BUSES

Bus fares remain just £2 for each journey and extra buses will be running throughout the weekend.

Elstow Park and Ride, with free parking – buses will run every 15 minutes from 9am to 9.45pm on both days and cost £2 for anyone per journey to and from the town centre. The last bus from Bedford to Elstow Park and Ride will leave at 10pm.

A temporary park and ride site will be created at Mowsbury Park. Buses will run every 15 minutes, dropping off and collecting at River Street, outside the old Tesco store. On Saturday these run from 9am to 11pm and on Sunday these run from 9am to 9.30pm. This will cost £5 per adult, £3.50 per child (up to 16 years), and £12 for a family of up to 2 adults and 3 children (including return).

TRAINS

If you are using the Marston Vale Line between Bedford and Bletchley you can stop at Bedford St John’s Station. Return tickets are just £2, the normal Saturday service will be running, plus a special Sunday service for the River Festival.

CYCLING

There is a free secure bike shelter in Harpur Square, Bedford town centre where you can safely store your bike via a smartphone app. For more information please contact [email protected] and they will email you the instructions, you will need to register at least seven days before the start of the festival.

CAR PARKS

On Saturday, Allhallows Car Park is free for the first four hours, Queen Street is free for the first two hours. All council-owned town centre car parks are free from 6pm and free all day on Sundays.

Additional car parks have been created at Bedford International Athletics Stadium at £7 per vehicle per day and Priory Country Park at £5 per vehicle per day.

Blue Badge holders will have designated parking areas at Longholme Way, St Mary’s Car Park and at Bedford Athletic Stadium. Blue Badge holders can also park for free in all Bedford Borough Council car parks.