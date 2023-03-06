Bedford restaurant hosts all female exhibition to mark International Women’s Day

Event features diverse range of art, photography and live performance

An exhibition celebrating the work of female artists and photographers is being hosted by Herd restaurant in Bedford.

The event, launched to mark International Women’s Day (8/3), is on throughout March and features a diverse range of art, photography and live performance.

Included is work by Bedford photographer Donna Samuels who recently returned from Africa and and has displayed an exhibition and sale of images of African wildlife.

The exhibition at Herd will feature a diverse range of photography, art and performance throughout March

Other displays include intricate art works by Michelle Gilbert, Taysha Bowskill artwork, Terri Stewart, showcasing her unique graphic works and Sue Horn, a botanical based painter.

Also exhibiting are Bedford born Jasmine Mia Murray with six images from The Mirror Hack'd series at Herd and Jellipics Photography displaying selections of popular local wildlife photography.

The restaurant, in St Cuthbert’s Street, will also stage an International Women’s Day (weekender) with entertainment featuring spoken artists, female musicians and DJs from March 10-12.

For more details visit Herd’s website here

