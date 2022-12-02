Bedford borough residents are worried about the pollution that’s regularly going in the country’s waterways, a councillor has said.

During the council’s Full Meeting on Wednesday (November 30) councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle) said: “Members will have no doubt heard the shocking figures over the last year about the levels of untreated sewage nationally.

“And it’s going into our rivers as well as our coastal waters.

“That is supposed to only happen in exceptional circumstances, but we all know it’s becoming kind of routine.

“Evidence over the last three years has shown that water companies, like Anglian Water, are routinely using the overflows to discharge untreated sewage rather than treating it.

“Many local people are really worried about the impact on human health, and on nature, by this pollution that’s going into our waterways,” she said.

Councillor Bywater asked what actions the executive is carrying out to ensure watercourses are healthy and resilient, and that damaging practices are being brought to a halt.

Councillor Doug McMurdo (Independent, Sharnbrook) is one of the council’s representatives on the Bedfordshire and River Ivel Internal Drainage Board.

He said he agreed with councillor Bywater’s sentiments, but that this isn’t unique to Anglian Water.

“I’ve met with two of the other utility companies that are facing the same challenges, so it’s not going unnoticed by the executive,” he said.

“We’re on it, and the executive shares your concerns.”

Councillor Bywater said it was good to know that these conversations were being had.

She added: “Anglian Water recorded nearly a quarter of the country’s serious pollution incidents last year, according to the Environment Agency.

“And it had the third highest rate of total pollution incidents per 100,000 square kilometres.

“Anglian Water was given 2 out of 5 Stars by the Environment Agency’s performance rating, meaning it required significant improvement.

“So those conversations are really important, but also many of the solutions can be influenced by the council.

“Obviously powers are limited, but really maximising the nature-based solutions is something that councils can influence and that can make a real difference,” she said.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, an Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Protecting, restoring and improving our region’s environment is at the heart of our business, and we take this responsibility incredibly seriously.

“We were extremely disappointed to have dropped to a two-star rating last year for our environmental performance, and while we’ve performed well in some areas, we were not where we needed to be in others and we have subsequently changed how we work since.

“This year we’ve seen a significant reduction in overall pollution incidents, and an improvement in our operational performance.

“Our focus on protecting the environment remains resolute – we’re ahead of schedule delivering our £800 million programme of investment to benefit the environment.