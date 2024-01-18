Bedford residents invited to gather to pay respects on Holocaust Memorial Day

A short ceremony will honour those who lost their lives

Bedford residents are invited to gather at the Anne Frank tree to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event will take place on Thursday January 25 at 12.30pm, with a short ceremony dedicated to honouring those who lost their lives during the Nazi persecution.

The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day this year is ‘Fragility of Freedom,’ and will be led by the Bedford Council of Faiths’ Lydia Saul assisted by Dr Virendra Soni.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides an opportunity to recognise the widespread challenges endured by many people around the world who face restrictions to their freedoms to live, worship, work and love freely. Freedom is fragile and it must not be taken for granted.

“This poignant and thought-provoking ceremony serves as a reminder of the critical need to stand united against racism, discrimination, and hatred."