George, who lives at Richmond Manor Care Home, Dunstable Street, spent 22 years of his career in the RAF and never forgets to pay his respects on November 11 at the Cenotaph in Woburn.

George, aged 88, said: “We must never forget this day and ensure that future generations know why we take a moment of silence to remember not only those who sacrificed their lives so that we have enjoyed our freedoms, but also to pay respects to all those brave people serving today.”

The veteran was called up for National Service when he was 18 years old and served two years before signing up as a regular soldier. He was stationed around the world including in Libya.

George and Joyce pay tribute.

For George, it is not just the sacrifice of those who serve, but the comradeship experienced in the forces.

He added: “It has been an honour to serve and stand alongside such incredibly courageous people, to have experienced incredible comradeship and friendship.”

Richmond Manor Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: “It is always interesting to hear from George about his years in the RAF and Remembrance is a very important day, making sure we all pay our respects and never forget those who serve.