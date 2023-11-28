Bedford Radio's new studio formally opened by Mayor and MP

Bedford Radio, the new local radio station for Bedford, formally opened its new studio on Thursday, 23rd November 2023.

The station’s volunteers now have access to a live broadcasting facility, a pre-recording studio, and a collaborative workspace. The studio is situated on St Mary’s Street and will serve as the new central hub for the radio’s presenting, recording, and operations. Presenters are offered the flexibility of presenting live from the studio or to continue presenting remotely, as they have done since 2020.

Martin Steers, Bedford Radio’s Station Manager, said: "It's great to see the official opening of our studios. We look forward to welcoming the local community and our listeners into the station to appear on air, as well as welcoming new volunteers onto the team, both as presenters and behind the scenes. Getting our studios up and running is a major milestone for the station, and we're ready and waiting to launch on DAB soon!"

In preparation for its launch on DAB, the station is continuing its search for new daytime presenters to provide Bedford with a range of engaging and entertaining programmes. In-person auditions will be held at the new studio on Saturday, 9th December from 10am to 2pm.

Alternatively, anyone interested can also audition online. Anyone can take part, and no previous experience is required!