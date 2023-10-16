Bedford Radio launches open auditions for new presenters

Bedford Radio, the new local radio station for Bedford, is launching a search for its new daytime presenters. Bedfordians are invited to put themselves forward in open auditions - anyone can take part!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of its launch on DAB, Bedford Radio will be offering a range of engaging and entertaining programmes, with great chat and great music throughout the day.

Martin Steers, Station Manager of Bedford Radio, said: “Daytime shows are at the heart of any radio station’s relationship with the community it serves, and Bedford Radio will be no exception. We’re hugely excited to find new local voices for radio in Bedford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What matters to us is passion for Bedford, and the ability to speak to people in an engaging way. We’re not looking for super-slick, experienced presenters: we want to find people with their own voice, who Bedfordians will want to invite into their homes, cars and businesses for a chat every day, via their radio.”

Bedford Radio coming soon on DAB

Auditioning couldn’t be easier. The task will be to record three sample links for a radio programme. This can be done at home using a phone or computer. Alternatively, a date will be announced for in-person auditions in Bedford Radio’s new studio in the new community media hub, which the station is collaborating on with Wellbeing Media Studio, and formally opening on November 23rd.

Full information is available on the Bedford Radio website: https://bedford.radio/auditions.