Bedford primary school names new ecargo bikes in competition

Two pupils at Westfield Primary School have named the town's new ecargo bikes.

Bought by Bedford Borough Council, the authority asked students at several schools to rename two as part of a competition.

After receiving lots of great suggestions, the names Keygo and Greenwise were chosen, thanks to the help of the two pupils at the primary school in Chester Road.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson and one of the winners from Westfield Primary School

Mayor Dave Hodgson visited the school to congratulate the winners.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see young people in Bedford borough so engaged with sustainable initiatives and excited about our new ecargo bikes.

“They are great because they allow users to transport more than they can on a traditional bicycle.

"They make a good alternative to a car for travelling to work, doing the school run or getting the weekly shop. We’re looking forward to seeing them become more popular as people’s awareness grows.”