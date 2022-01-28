Bedford photographer wins major international award with this Santa Pod picture

Photographer Dammo, has beaten over a 1,000 international photographers to reach the final of the Master Photographers Association International Awards for 2021.

Dammo - from Harrold - who was entered into the commercial section, with this shot taken at Bedfordshire’s very own Santa Pod Raceway, was awarded a merit after receiving over 80

points from the judges.

Dammo's shot taken at Santa Pod Raceway

He said: “I continue to work hard to always improve my photography skills for my clients, so to get an award from the MPA is a really big deal for me. Let’s hope the rest of 2022 goes as well as this."

The Master Photographers Association was established in 1952 and is one of the longest standing photographic associations in the UK, run by photographers for photographers.