Bedford petrol heads join 'Wacky Racers' in fundraiser to Monte Carlo

A pair of driving enthusiasts from Bedford are joining real-life ‘Wacky Racers’ from across the UK on this summer's Monte Carlo or Bust Rally.

And Charlotte Arnold and friend Lucy Perry are encouraging like-minded thrill-seekers to join them at the start line.

The pair will be burning rubber for over 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy in a Top Gear-style challenge.

The world-famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500

All car enthusiasts have to do is source a banger for less than £500 to be eligible and take part in a variety of challenges along the way, competing for points and prizes.

Teams are encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking.

Inspired by the classic Paramount film, the three-day crusade will see over 100 of the finest British bangers celebrate the end of travel restrictions in Europe.

Charlotte said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat.

You could be on your way to Monte Carlo

"We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Bedford to join us on another amazing adventure.

"This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of the worst cars from the UK.”