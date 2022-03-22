Bedford pensioner gets 11 INCHES of her hair chopped off for charity

A 66-year-old woman from Bedford has given her hair the chop for charity.

Sheila Richardson came up with the idea during lockdown when she couldn't get to the hairdresser.

And yesterday (Monday), she had 11 inches cut by Enzo D’Argenio at Innovation Hair Salon in Tavistock Street.

Sheila Richardson before and after

Her impressive mane of hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Sheila said: "I chose the Little Princess Trust because it’s heartbreaking to see children upset at having no hair when they lose it while having cancer treatment,.

"I have very thick hair so it will go to good use."

And she's already raised over £400 in sponsorship for the charity too - and hopes to get a little bit more now she's had the trim.

Sheila added: "This is the second time I’ve had my hair cut, I did it in 2011 and said never again but during lockdown I couldn't have my hair cut so grew it long again.