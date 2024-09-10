Bedford Park and Addison Howard Park get new signs to improve visitor experience

By Clare Turner
Published 10th Sep 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 12:46 BST
The new signs at Bedford Parkplaceholder image
The new signs at Bedford Park
New noticeboards and signs have gone up at Bedford Park and Addison Howard Park.

The council hopes it will improve visitor experience, making it easier for park users to find useful information, upcoming events, and amenities.

Future plans at Bedford Park include the refurbishment of the bandstand, which is currently going through the planning permission process and the continued replacement of park benches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And following a review, there are now also new processes in place to better protect the grass during the various events held at the park throughout the year, including the series of concerts and the Winter Wonderland.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice