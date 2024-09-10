Bedford Park and Addison Howard Park get new signs to improve visitor experience

The new signs at Bedford Park

New noticeboards and signs have gone up at Bedford Park and Addison Howard Park.

The council hopes it will improve visitor experience, making it easier for park users to find useful information, upcoming events, and amenities.

Future plans at Bedford Park include the refurbishment of the bandstand, which is currently going through the planning permission process and the continued replacement of park benches.

And following a review, there are now also new processes in place to better protect the grass during the various events held at the park throughout the year, including the series of concerts and the Winter Wonderland.