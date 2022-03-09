Bedford parent calls for pedestrian crossings after daughter is hit by car

Parents living in Wixams have called for pedestrian crossings to be installed following an accident and another near miss.

They have already submitted a petition to Bedford Borough Council which will be considered on March 16.

Since work started on the settlement more than a decade ago, only one crossing has been put in place.

Residents are keen for pedestrian crossings at Wixams

And one parent has had enough after her 11-year-old daughter was hit by a car while crossing Brooklands Avenue.

Amy Weaver said: “Lola won’t go out on her own anymore, she is scared to cross any of the main roads on her own.

"I have to pick her up and drop her off to school.

“Pedestrian crossings throughout Wixams could help fix these issues and help prevent anyone else being hit by a car”.

The petition for crossings at Wixams will be discussed at the Bedford Borough Council's full council meeting on March 16

In the same week, another mother, her six-year-old son and his friend were nearly hit by a car as they crossed Green Lane on the way to Wixams Tree Primary school.

She said although one car stopped to let them cross, another hadn’t realised this and overtook the stationary vehicle.

The concerned mother said: “There is no crossing and nothing set up for our young children. It is only a matter of time before a child is seriously injured or a fight breaks out between drivers.”

Residents at the Wixams Retirement Village have also raised concerns as many residents use mobility scooters.

Maurice Bunce, chairman of the residents association, said: “A light-controlled crossing is needed before someone gets killed by speeding drivers who are not aware how dangerous the junction is. It should have been installed as soon as the road was adopted.”

The Wixams Community Group is asking also the council to take the matter seriously.

Leon Staszak, chair of the group, said: “The standard responses are that the roads have not been adopted by the council or that there’s no money.

“It’s simply not good enough. When we’re talking about the safety of the most vulnerable members of our society finding the money for crossings should not be in question. We need decisive action from our council to engage with the developers and get the roads put forward for adoption if needed.”