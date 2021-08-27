Bedford Paralympian backs Leg Up campaign to raise money to provide prosthetic legs for people in Africa

Julie Rogers

A Bedford Paralympian is backing a fundraising campaign to raise money and awareness to support people with limb differences in sub-Sararan Africa.

Julie Rogers, a single-leg amputee athlete, was part of the British Paralympic seated volleyball team in 2012 - aged just 13.

The former Bedford Modern student soon changed her focus to athletics, becoming one of the fastest female Paralympic sprinters in the UK.

Now, she is just one of the former Paralympians throwing her weight behind Legs4Africa - a charity hoping to raise £100,000 in its biggest ever fundraising campaign, Leg Up.

The campaign will be running until Christmas Eve and will be shared across billboards, social media and on YouTube.

The charity is asking for the public’s support so it can continue its essential programmes in The Gambia.

These vital services consist of providing support and prosthetic leg parts for the only mobility centre in the country, community outreach and offering emotional support like counselling sessions through rehabilitation services.

The money raised from the Leg Up campaign will help Legs4Africa expand and improve all of the services offered.

Julie said: "Disability sport is a great way for people with disabilities to showcase their strengths. It gives you drive, it gives you focus, it gives you a goal. There's so many positive things that come from being involved with sport, both physically and mentally.

"During the Paralympics, where all these great super humans get to show exactly what they're capable of, it's really important for us to donate to Legs4Africa, because quite literally it's given people in Africa the ability to take their first step into an active lifestyle."