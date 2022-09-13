Bedford Panacea Charitable Trust appoints new museum director

Zara Matthews – who previously worked for Arts Council England – is the new museum director at The Panacea Charitable Trust in Bedford.

The Panacea Museum, in Newnham Road, tells the story of the Panacea Society; founded by a group of women in 1919, who followed the teachings of Joanna Southcott.

She died in 1814 leaving a sealed box of prophecies. The group prepared for the return of Jesus, believing the original Garden of Eden was in Bedford.