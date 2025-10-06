A Bedford town centre off-licence has applied to extend its alcohol sales hours to 4 a.m. at weekends to keep the business viable - despite objections from a local resident about potential late-night disorder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bedford town centre off-licence has applied to extend its alcohol sales hours to 4am at weekends to keep the business viable - despite objections from a local resident about potential late-night disorder.

Robins News Food and Wine, 101 High Street, currently holds a licence to sell alcohol daily between 10am and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The variation application asks to extend this to midnight from Sunday to Thursday and to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, alongside layout changes to the shop.

Robins News Food and Wine, based on the High Street in Bedford, has applied to extend the hours in which it can sell alcohol

At Monday’s virtual Licensing Sub-Committee hearing (October 6), Serhan Senyurek, from Se&Se who was speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the extended hours were “the only realistic route to keep the business viable and preserve jobs”.

Bedfordshire Police, the lead authority for crime and disorder, initially made representations but withdrew them after agreeing a set of new conditions with the applicant, including written agreements on the deployment of SIA door supervisors after 11pm and enhanced CCTV coverage. No other responsible authorities objected.

A single objection was received from a local resident and business owner, who raised concerns about increased antisocial behaviour, street drinking, public nuisance and risks to young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They argued that longer hours would “encourage more late night drinking in the High Street,” an area already busy with nightclubs and bars.

During questioning, councillors focused on staffing levels, security arrangements and whether the extended hours would increase nuisance.

The applicant Ridvan Demirci said the extended hours would create two jobs, and there would be door supervision from 11pm at weekends.

The sub-committee will issue its written decision within five working days.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.