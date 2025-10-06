Bedford off-licence applies to sell alcohol until 4am to keep business viable
A Bedford town centre off-licence has applied to extend its alcohol sales hours to 4am at weekends to keep the business viable - despite objections from a local resident about potential late-night disorder.
Robins News Food and Wine, 101 High Street, currently holds a licence to sell alcohol daily between 10am and 10pm.
The variation application asks to extend this to midnight from Sunday to Thursday and to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, alongside layout changes to the shop.
At Monday’s virtual Licensing Sub-Committee hearing (October 6), Serhan Senyurek, from Se&Se who was speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the extended hours were “the only realistic route to keep the business viable and preserve jobs”.
Bedfordshire Police, the lead authority for crime and disorder, initially made representations but withdrew them after agreeing a set of new conditions with the applicant, including written agreements on the deployment of SIA door supervisors after 11pm and enhanced CCTV coverage. No other responsible authorities objected.
A single objection was received from a local resident and business owner, who raised concerns about increased antisocial behaviour, street drinking, public nuisance and risks to young people.
They argued that longer hours would “encourage more late night drinking in the High Street,” an area already busy with nightclubs and bars.
During questioning, councillors focused on staffing levels, security arrangements and whether the extended hours would increase nuisance.
The applicant Ridvan Demirci said the extended hours would create two jobs, and there would be door supervision from 11pm at weekends.
The sub-committee will issue its written decision within five working days.