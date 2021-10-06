Bedford nursing home celebrates its residents on Silver Sunday

A resident dressed up in silver for the day

A Bedford nursing home was celebrating its residents on Silver Sunday.

Airedale Nursing Home on Park Avenue marked the special occasion on October 3 - which aims to make older people feel valued and give them opportunities to get out of their houses.

Activities organiser at the home, Diana Gardener, explained: "This keeps their minds and bodies active and makes new friends and connects with all generations. It’s when we all come together and tackle loneliness and isolation."

Residents had their photos taken with a cardboard cutout of the Queen

The home was unable to join relatives this year due to Covid restrictions, but it compiled a special video featuring some of the families as a surprise for residents - which was shown on the day.

They also enjoyed a buffet lunch and afternoon tea, plus entertainment and a visit from the Queen - in cardboard cutout form!

Diana added: "It was a wonderful atmosphere for the residents to see their relatives’ grandchildren, friends, and our staff on the video.

"As well as having incredibles stories to share from their younger years many elderly people are heroes in their communities during later life, looking after loved ones and taking on the role of a carer to reduce the need for intervention from hospitals and healthcare professionals.

"Here at the Airedale Nursing Home, we are proud of our accomplishments and achievements, everyone works hard as a team and our residents feel comfortable and at home with us."

The residents also got into the spirit of things, with some painting their nails silver and wearing silver clothes.