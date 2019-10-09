Bedford nursery school rated Outstanding

Cherry Trees Nursery School has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors.

Following a two-day inspection in July the school was upgraded from the score of Good it received 11 months ago.

Cherry Trees received an ‘Outstanding’ rating in all five areas of the latest inspection, including how the needs of children are met, contribution of the early years provision to the well-being of children and the effectiveness of leadership and management.

The report said: “Children’s care and welfare are of the highest priority in the school. Relationships between adults and children are excellent and are one of the many strengths in the school. Key workers at Cherry Trees are pivotal to this. As a result, children thrive and flourish in the safe, secure and stimulating environment.”

Executive headteacher Isabel Davis said “I am so proud that the high quality teaching and learning that my staff offer along with the high level of social and emotional support that they give the children has been recognised by Ofsted. We believe that all children deserve the best start to their educational journey and at Bedford nursery schools we strive to offer this.”

Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder for education and children’s services at Bedford Borough Council, said; “Congratulations to all the staff at Cherry Trees. This is a fantastic outcome and is a great endorsement of all the hard work staff put in helping to ensure children are getting the best possible start in life.”

Cherry Trees Nursery School, based in Hawkins Road, is part of Bedford nursery schools federation along with Peter Pan Nursery School, and offers education and childcare for children aged up to five years.