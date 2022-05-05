A haircare company that specialises in mixed textured curls has unveiled the winner of its competition to choose the face of the brand.

Nikita Best, 20, from Bedford has won the adult category in the For Your Curls competition.

The nursery assistant said: “I hope it leads to opportunities for me to progress in the modelling world.”

FYC, which launched in 2020, say that its products are especially created for Afro-European mixed textured curls.

Robert Binns, co-founder of FYC, said: “FYC is not just about curl-management, it’s also about giving the mixed-race community something especially for them and their unique curls and coils.”

He continued: “Our winners really represent the brand and its values, and we’re looking forward to working with them all very soon.”

The Face of FYC competition, which was hosted in association with BOSS Model Management, received more than 500 entries from across the UK.

The 25 finalists attended the modelling agency in Manchester where the winner was selected.

Lauren Mellor, new faces director of BOSS Models, said: “'We were so impressed by all the finalists, not just because they look great but because they all have such a great attitude, and of course, great curls.

She added: “We’re thrilled to announce all of the winners and look forward to working with them in the future’.