Bedford novelist's romantic tale shortlisted in book awards

Bedford-based novelist Jean Fullerton has been shortlisted for the Romantic Novel Awards for 2022.

It's her book - A Ration Book Christmas Broadcast - which has caught the judges' attention, and landed itself in the Shorter Romantic Novel Award category.

Jean was born and bred in East London and has written 18 books, all of which are set in and around London docks.

Jean Fullerton

Sharon Ibbotson, the awards coordinator for the Romantic Novelists’ Association, said: “During a difficult year, people needed escapism and romance more than ever.”

Since their inception in 1960, the Romantic Novel Awards have recognised outstanding Romantic fiction and previous winners include Phillipa Gregory, Joanna Trollope and Rosamunde Pilcher.