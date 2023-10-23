Bedford mum's four-year battle with housing association as huge cracks appear in every room

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A housing tenant says she fears her home is falling apart after large cracks appeared.

Cherie Field has lived in Stainmore Road in Bedford for more than 25 years but has spent the past four years trying to get remedial work done on her three-bedroomed house from her landlord Clarion Housing Association.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A crack first appeared in a spare room in 2019 which Cherie says Clarion repaired and then had to repeat the work after she complained about the quality of the fix.

Some of the large cracks that have appeared in Cherie Field's home. Pictures: Cherie Field

Since then cracks appeared in the living room and kitchen in 2020 and are now in every room.

Cherie, 62, said: “They just sent out various workmen, who took countless photos and said they would put in a report, from which we never had a response and, when we rang, the reports and photos could never be found on their system.

“Firstly they blamed covid, then cyber attacks on their systems, then nothing until earlier this year - when they sent a surveyor who said it was subsidence front and back. Every time we try to get an update we get no response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m feeling totally frustrated; I just want the house back and safe. The cracks are really bad and, as many people have said, they are dangerous.

The mum of two shares her house with her partner and daughter but said: "I don't want to live here any more but I'm stuck here. We have always tried to keep the house well decorated and looked after and is so distressing to see the state it's in.”

A Clarion spokesperson said: "We understand the inconvenience this has caused Ms Field. Property subsidence is a complex issue that requires ongoing monitoring, which often means progress to a final solution can be a slow process. Currently, we cannot start the necessary repairs on Ms Field's home until the ongoing investigation into the cause of the subsidence is complete. It is important to note that although the cracks are unsightly, the property remains safe and habitable.