Bedford MP visits Restart Scheme office that helps jobseekers back into work

Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford visited the Jobs 22 Bedford office last week (Friday 17 November), where he met staff and participants on the Department for Work and Pensions’ Restart Scheme, which is being delivered across central England by Jobs 22.

The MP was keen to learn how Jobs 22 was supporting local people back into employment through the DWP’s Restart Scheme. Jobseekers are supported in various ways that seeks to improve a person’s employability and addresse any health and wellbeing needs.

The Labour MP was taken on a tour of the office, speaking to participants who were involved in some self-employment related sessions. He spoke to a team of employment coaches and took the time to understand the barriers facing jobseekers in the local area.

Abdul Kalam, Jobs 22 Business Manager for the Bedford area, said: “We talked to Mr Yasin about the participants we are supporting and the sorts of barriers they often are experiencing. We then talked about the work we do to build a tailored package of support to help them. It was a great opportunity for our local MP to learn more first-hand about how we are supporting local people.”

The Bedford MP also spoke to some employers and other local partners Jobs 22 work with.

An Employment Coach will work with each participant to identify and address any specific barriers that are holding them back. The aim is to secure long-term employment into meaningful jobs that provide a stable income and real hope for the future.

The Restart Scheme helps people who have typically been unemployed for nine months or more. Participants are paired with an employment coach for enhanced support. The coach learns about an individual’s circumstances, what skills and experience they have and what roles they are interested in. This includes self-employment. A plan is developed to address any barriers that may be holding a person back. Support can last for up-to 12 months.