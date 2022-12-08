Bedford Modern School wins debating competition at Houses of Parliament
The students won £50 vouchers – and £500 for their school
Bedford Modern School has taken the title as best school debating team in Bedfordshire at a competition held at the Houses of Parliament.
The school fought of competition from runners-up Sandy Secondary School and Stockwood Park Academy to take the crown at the final on Wednesday (December 7) by debating the bet way to repay government debt built up diring the Covid pandemic.
The competition was put together by Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbuyose while North East Beds MP Richard Fuller secured the spot at the Houses of Parliament to host the final.
Mr Akinbusoye said: “Some of the contributions last night were worthy of parliamentarians and I am delighted these young people were able to test their skills at the mother of parliaments.”
The winning students will receive a £50 voucher while their school will be awarded £500 for winning the contest.