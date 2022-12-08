Bedford Modern School wins debating competition at Houses of Parliament

Bedford Modern School has taken the title as best school debating team in Bedfordshire at a competition held at the Houses of Parliament.

The school fought of competition from runners-up Sandy Secondary School and Stockwood Park Academy to take the crown at the final on Wednesday (December 7) by debating the bet way to repay government debt built up diring the Covid pandemic.

The competition was put together by Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbuyose while North East Beds MP Richard Fuller secured the spot at the Houses of Parliament to host the final.

Schools debate competition winners with MP Richard Fuller (left) and PCC Festus Akinbusoye (right)

Mr Akinbusoye said: “Some of the contributions last night were worthy of parliamentarians and I am delighted these young people were able to test their skills at the mother of parliaments.”