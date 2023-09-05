Bedford Modern School forced to partially close amid fears over concrete that could collapse

The government has told schools to shut unless safety measures can be put in place

Bedford Modern School said it had to close part of the school following an “urgent government directive” due to worries over the type of concrete used.

Last week more than 100 schools in England were told to shut buildings made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) unless they put safety measures in place.

Andrew Whomsley, acting head at Bedford Modern School, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Further to the urgent government directive last week we had no choice but to close those areas concerned with immediate effect.

“As a temporary measure we have reinstated marquees around the site to increase space, just as we did during the pandemic, and we have re-purposed certain areas as classrooms while we investigate a more permanent solution.”

The school was named during a RAAC update during yesterday’s Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday, September 4).

Meanwhile Bedford Girls’ School has undertaken precautionary surveys to ensure the safety and integrity of the school’s buildings.

A spokesman said: "The survey reports show that reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is not present in any of the facilities. The school will therefore be fully opening this week as planned and looks forward to welcoming back pupils on Wednesday.

"Bedford School has carried out an assessment of all school buildings using the guidance provided by the DofE, which does not indicate the use of RAAC in their construction. The school remains vigilant to the situation and will reopen this week as planned.

"Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School is a relatively new building, which does not contain RAAC and remains fully operational."

Councillor Zara Layne (Labour, Harpur) told the committee that Harper Trust schools have been “identified as having RAAC”. She asked how academies and grant maintained schools fitted in with Bedford Borough Council’s safety inspections.

Chris Morris, the council’s chief education officer, said: “Some of the academies come under a slightly separate process because they are independent schools.

“We have written to all of the headteachers of the independent sectors requesting the same information that we requested from academies.

“At the time of the statement going out we weren’t actually aware of the issue of Bedford Modern School. So as soon as we were made aware we followed up with a hastily sent out email to make sure that all of our independent schools are also part of the same offer of assistance and support.

“We’ve requested the information about when they’re getting their own intrusive surveys.

“Or if they’re not having an intrusive survey we will follow up with a query and see what we could do to ensure that happens.

“We want to make sure that all the schools, certainly all buildings built before 1995, within the education estate will get an intrusive survey,” he said.

Andrew Whomsley told the LDRS: “There are several areas at Bedford Modern School which were built in the 1970s using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

“We had already planned for structural surveys to take place and were adopting a staged risk approach to the task.

“Staff have been working around the clock to ensure that arrangements are in place to welcome all students back this week.

“Whilst the safety of students and staff must be a priority, and despite this challenging situation, we will continue to provide an excellent education for all.”