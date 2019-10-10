Bedford mental health worker makes finals of national beauty pageant

A beauty pageant finalist from Bedford wants to use her platform to spread awareness of mental health issues in Asian communities.

Part-time model Delilah Malik, 23, is not only studying law at the University of Bedfordshire but also works as a support worker.

Gulehenna Malik

And after being named as a finalist at the Miss BritAsian Beauty Pageant she wants to highlight the "major" mental health concerns in the Asian community.

She said: "I love my culture and people but as a Pakistani-Asian girl I was brought up with restrictions, and a lot of women in our community can't do the things which make them happy.

"If they do they can go through a lot of insults, shouts and verbal abusive behaviour from their families, friends and neighbours.

"I believe this needs a lot of awareness and being part of this beauty pageant I’ll be able to share my message with media, family and friends support."

The finals, which are being held at The Hive London this Saturday, October 12, will feature contestants from across the country.

Delilah added: "I’m so grateful and super excited to be one of the finalists.

"Being a model is not something my family or relatives admire but it makes me happy.

"This pageant has made me realise its not only about beauty but celebrating ability, faith, and socio-economic backgrounds, enabling a diverse range people from to showcase their inner beauty."

Miss BritAsian Beauty Pageant 2019, which will be televised on zeetv.zeeuk.com/, is taking place between 6.30pm and 11pm.

For more information www.britasianbeautypageants.com