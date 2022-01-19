Bedford mayor to invest £1.5m into Embankment and Riverside areas

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson has announced a major project to enhance the town's Embankment and Riverside areas.

The £1.5 million project will include new pavements, more trees and plants, and improved accessibility to the town centre.

Commenting on the proposals - which form part of the budget - mayor Dave said: “The Embankment is a beautiful space that people across the borough enjoy.

The Embankment

"During the day residents can enjoy walking along the river, past the many trees and flower displays that line the area.

"In the evening, the lighting that stretches the length of the Embankment makes it a unique place to visit. Over the last two years I’m sure we have all appreciated the importance of outdoor spaces, so I am very pleased we are investing in this area.”

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, added: “We all know how beautiful The Embankment is and how important it is - the centrepiece of our town and borough, drawing people in from across the country and there for every resident.