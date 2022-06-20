Bedford mayor makes £600k climate change investment to school and care home

Mayor Dave Hodgson has announced a green investment to Brookside Care Home in Kempston and Eileen Wade Primary School, in Upper Dean.
Following a successful bid for £624,918 from the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, Bedford Borough Council will also make an additional top-up.
Brookside Care Home will get new windows, a new insulated modern roof and a new energy and heating system. Solar panels will also be installed.
Eileen Wade Primary School will also have £124,918 invested from the Decarbonisation Scheme.
The school’s old heating system will be replaced with a new zero-carbon heat source.
Works will start during the summer to minimise disruption.
Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Through this successful bid, we will be able to make major improvements at a local care home and a local school helping them to be more efficient, reduce their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.”