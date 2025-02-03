Bedford mayor accused of making “offensive” comments over East West home demolitions

Bedford's mayor accused on making "offensive" comments on social media by a Green borough councillor.

Councillor Ben Foley (Greyfriars) gave a statement on the mayor’s comment on opposition councillors and the possible house demolitions for East West Rail during the Executive Meeting (Wednesday, January 29).

He said: “I’ve seen that the mayor posted on social media claiming that I have talked dismissively of people losing their homes.”

On his Facebook page (Tom4Change) mayor Tom Wootton said: “I was shocked by the coldness that many Labour, Lib Dem, and Green Councillors displayed [during Full Council – January 15] to the very real damage that will be done to the lives and livelihoods of many residents of our borough due to the proposed so-called Northern Route.

Councillor Ben Foley (Image: LDRS)

“To talk so dismissively of people losing their homes when they are in the room and facing so much uncertainty is, to me, heartless,” he posted.

Councillor Foley said: “I find that offensive.

“Time and time again, I have raised the demolition threat to residents on Ashburnham Road when nobody else was mentioning them.

“I might disagree with the mayor about the best tactic to use to avoid people losing their homes, but I most certainly do not, and will not talk, dismissively about the possibility that will happen.

“I’m disappointed that the mayor isn’t here to hear that in person,” he said.

Councillor Foley said he will be writing to him to express his disappointment.

The Conservative Group was approached for a comment, but did not respond at the time of publication.