Bedford man urges others to give running festival a go

Sam Withey is sharing his experience of taking part in the Bedford Running Festival in the hope it will encourage others to follow in his steps.

This year’s event takes place between September 2 and 4 and will raise money for a whole host of charities including Sue Ryder, Impakt Housing & Support, King's Arms Project and Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends.

Sam said: “I started running in March 2020 during the first Covid lockdown as a way to get out of the house and go outdoors. Whilst I was in my final year at university, I really enjoyed running and continued throughout winter lockdowns after moving back home to Bedford.

Sam hopes to encourage others to follow in his steps and sign up for Sue Ryder

“In the summer of 2021, I felt like I was ready to run a half marathon, and after doing some research, I decided that the Bedford Running Festival was the best choice for me. It looked like a really great day out, with a good route and I like running in the summer months, so the timing was right too.”

Knowing many charities had struggled with fundraising due to the pandemic, the 26-year-old decided he would run in aid of Sue Ryder.

He said: “Sue Ryder is a charity very close to mine, and my family’s heart, as we have had several family members from both sides of my family pass away at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.”

Bedford Running Festival offers something for people of all ages and abilities, including a 5k, family fun run, twilight 10k, half marathon and 20-mile route.

Sam only took up running during the first Covid lockdown and has now signed up for the London Marathon in October

Sam added: “The running festival was a great day out and we had beautiful weather last year. I was nervous and excited all at the same time, but it was good to be around so many runners of all different abilities.

“The atmosphere was brilliant and with everyone clapping, cheering and sporting Sue Ryder banners, I was able to push for a personal best for a half marathon.”

After such a positive experience at the festival, Sam decided to go one step further and apply for a Sue Ryder place at this year’s London Marathon.