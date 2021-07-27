Bedford man to run London Marathon in tribute to brother killed in Afghanistan

A keen runner from Marston Moretaine is taking on the London Marathon in memory of his late brother.

Karl Rushen, 49, will be running 26.2 miles around the capital this October to raise money for the Armed Forces charity - SSAFA

It will have extra meaning for Karl as he's pledged to raise money as a tribute to his late brother, Lloydy - who was killed on active service in Afghanistan in 2011, leaving a wife and nine-week-old daughter.

Cpl Lloydy Newell on active service in Afghanistan

In his 13-year career, Lloydy was less than a month into his third operational tour of Afghanistan before being killed by small arms fire.

Karl, who is taking part in various events this year to mark the 10th anniversary of Lloydy’s death, said: “Lloydy had an extraordinary military career, accumulating four cap badges during his Army service.

"He loved his work and the military lifestyle and was selfless, humble, cheerful and utterly reliable. I am very proud to be running in support of SSAFA as a tribute to him and to celebrate the life he led.

“I’m on a quest to complete all the World Marathon Majors, having completed Berlin, London, Chicago, Boston and Tokyo. I’m running four marathons this year, taking on my sixth Milton Keynes, my fifth London and my third Manchester Marathon.

Karl Rushen

“Then in November I’ll be completing my World Marathon Majors Six Star Journey in New York, all being well.”

Karl is already over half way towards his target of raising £3,000. If you want to support him and read more about his fundraising activities visit here