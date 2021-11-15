Bedford man lunches at Clarence House with Camilla to celebrate 30 years of Emmaus

Bedford man Geoff Curle got to rub shoulders with royalty to help celebrate 30 years of the homelessness charity Emmaus.

Geoff Curle - who was previously supported by Emmaus Village Carlton - attended a lunch event at Clarence House and got to meet the charity’s royal patron, Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall.

He was one of 30 people supported by Emmaus communities across the UK to be invited to the lunch with The Duchess.

Geoff Curle (third from left) and guests from Emmaus with Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall and Emmaus UK president Terry Waite

Geoff said: “I was a lovely day and a great event. I was honoured to be chosen to represent Emmaus Village Carlton and have the chance to meet The Duchess.

"She was extremely friendly and took the time to speak to everyone. Clarence House is a beautiful place, and it was moving to be there celebrating 30 years of a charity that means so much to me.”

Geoff joined Emmaus Village Carlton in 2009 - and was supported for five years when he was at risk of homelessness.

Emmaus gave him a home and work, until he felt ready to move into independent accommodation. He continues to volunteer for the charity every week, to thank them for their help when he needed it most.

The event was part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Emmaus in the UK, reflecting on what the charity has achieved in the past three decades.