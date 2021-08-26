A man from Bedford has been sentenced after one of the council’s civil enforcement officers was assaulted outside of a school in April, while carrying out her duties to keep the roads safe for children on their way to school.

Biju Miah, 39, of Spenser Road, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, at a hearing at Luton Magistrates Court on August 19.

The Officer, who works for Bedford Borough Council, had asked Miah to move his vehicle, which was parked in a bus lane near a school on Clapham Road.

Luton Magistrates Court

He refused and left the vehicle in place while taking a child to a school.

The Officer was in the process of writing a ticket when she was forcefully pushed to the floor from behind.

She attended hospital and has had to take time off work with physical and emotional distress.

The incident was seen by a witness and caught on the officer’s body camera.

Miah was sentenced to a community order, must carry out 80 hours of community service, as well as paying £200 in compensation and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways, said “This was a despicable crime.

"This man committed a cowardly physical assault on a council officer as she was performing a public duty to keep our roads safe for children on their way to school.

"She was violently assaulted and required hospital treatment.

“Our officers carry body cameras for their own safety and I am glad that this footage was able to ensure this conviction for this appalling incident, following a prosecution by Bedfordshire Police.”

Detective Inspector Matt Inwood from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said “No one should expect to be abused and assaulted whilst carrying out their duties, and Miah’s behaviour towards this parking enforcement officer was inexcusable.