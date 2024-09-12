Bedford man becomes first British Sikh to receive top level award from Cranfield University

A man from Bedford has become the first British Sikh to receive the highest honour given by Cranfield University in its 78-years history.

Charan Sekhon received the Distinguished Water, Energy and Environment Alumni Award - one of Cranfield University’s highest honours which recognises individuals who have achieved significant

success within the water, energy and environment sectors.

Shambrook parish councillor Charan, who is also Senior Environment Officer for the Environment Agency, said: “I am very surprised and feel humbled to be named for this special award. Cranfield, a

Charan Sekhon receives the Distinguished Water, Energy and Environment Alumni award from Dame Helen Atkinson.

world-class education and research hub and the alumni network played vital part in my career and helped to extend my network worldwide leading to setting up two charities, SEVA Trust UK and

SEVA Trust India. It is also a reflection on the collective team effort and enormous support and guidance I received from my colleagues at the Environment Agency, UNISON and our fantastic team of

volunteers of SEVA Trust.

“I feel this recognition brings further responsibility to do more and better for all by promoting education, better health, environmental sustainability, equality and social justice for all.”

Born in Punjab, India, Charan’s early life in a rural village with limited access to education motivated him to create and international NGO, SEVA Trust UK.

As a councillor, Charan’s involvement in the community extends to youth, charity, and sports projects, including fundraising campaigns and participating in the London Marathon to support individuals

with disabilities.

Furthermore, during the pandemic, Charan led a team of volunteers to assist hundreds of vulnerable families, rough-sleepers, and isolated international students with food and essential items, across

the region.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dame Helen Atkinson explained: “[Charan] particularly supported Cranfield University students and the local community. The relentless dedication to charity and

environmental causes, and support for his local community earned Charan an MBE in the 2022 New Year’s Honours List. He has also been recognised with several national and regional awards,

including the ‘British Asian Pride of Britain Award’ at the House of Commons, the ‘Volunteer Fundraiser Award’.

“Charan’s exemplary career and personal life reflect his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on communities and society as a whole.”