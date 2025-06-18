Bedford Lidl gives 'do not eat' warning as metal found in hash browns
Lidl has pulled Harvest Basket Hash Browns from its shelves.
The store has recalled the product because they may contain pieces of metal. It affects the 750g pack size with a May 24, 2027 best before date.
In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a full refund. For further information contact customer care on [email protected] or 0203 966 5566.”