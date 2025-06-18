Bedford Lidl gives 'do not eat' warning as metal found in hash browns

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 15:42 BST
Lidl in Perkins Roadplaceholder image
Lidl in Perkins Road
Lidl has pulled Harvest Basket Hash Browns from its shelves.

The store has recalled the product because they may contain pieces of metal. It affects the 750g pack size with a May 24, 2027 best before date.

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a full refund. For further information contact customer care on [email protected] or 0203 966 5566.”

There are Lidl stores in Lurke Street, Rope Walk, Perkins Road as well as Ridge Road, Kempston.

Related topics:LidlBedfordFood Standards AgencyKempston
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice