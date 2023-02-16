Bedford Library to partially reopen tomorrow after water leak caused 'extensive damage'

Bedford Library will partially reopen tomorrow after a water leak caused ‘extensive damage’ – forcing it to close its doors.

On Tuesday Bedford Today revealed that a lead on Monday night had caused ‘significant flooding’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of children's activities scheduled for half-term were moved to the Harpur Suite.

Bedford Central Library

The first floor of the library will reopen tomorrow (February 18) during staffed hours between 11am and 4pm.

Half term activities will take place as planned and the following services will be available:

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Children’s and adult fiction, non-fiction and magazines

> Self-service kiosks for returning and borrowing items

> Warm Spaces activities

> Wi-Fi

Advertisement

Advertisement

But due to the damage the library will be closed during LibraryPlus hours – and the second floor won’t yet reopen.

Public access computers, printing and photocopying services, and some non-fiction and local studies items will not be available.

Bedford Borough Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and are working hard to reopen the rest of the library and reintroduce these services as soon as it is possible to do so.”