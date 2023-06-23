The Kite and Motoring Festival is this weekend

The Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival is back this weekend – and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The festival will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday (June 24 and 25) and will be spread across Russell Park, The Embankment, River Great Ouse and Mill Meadows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the successful introduction of the Motoring Festival in 2019 the event grows further this year with activities on the river and at the bandstand in Mill Meadows.

Bedford Borough Council has confirmed that heavy rainfall has not impacted plans for the festival – and Bedford Park Concerts – to go ahead as planned.

Russell Park will have a spectacular display of kites of all shapes and sizes along with the ever popular craft marquee and traditional funfair.

On Mill Meadows there will be a huge exhibition of unique and interesting motor vehicles, bandstand concerts and on the Sunday, Dragon Boat racing. The event also promises a tasty array of food and drink options, including the new addition of a vegan market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Embankment will give visitors the opportunity to try their hand at water sports activities such as paddle boarding and water zorbing.

The bandstand in Mill Meadows will bring live music with concerts throughout the day. On Saturday, Bedford Town Concert Brass will be performing from 10.30am to 12.30pm and Kempston Hammers Community Choir from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. On Sunday, Sax’s Cool take the spotlight from 10.30am to 12.30pm, while MK Brass performs from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sue Ryder, is also organising dragon boat races along the river that will take place throughout Sunday.

There will be a dedicated area for families of children and young people with special educational needs and/or a disability, with a quiet space for people to sit and have a sensory break from any crowds, dedicated bouncy castle for children with SEND, a changing places toilet and information stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors looking for somewhere to park while they enjoy the festival can find more information here. Queen Street Car Park – which is free after 6pm – will be staying open tonight until Monday night and then will revert back to normal closing times.