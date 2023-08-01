Bedford is the 4th worst traffic hotspot in the UK, according to new research

For drivers everywhere, getting stuck in traffic can be a real nuisance – delays, delay, delays.

So it might not come as a complete surprise to hear new research from those crazy meerkats at CompareTheMarket.com reveals Bedford ranked the fourth worst traffic hotspot in the UK.

The latest research took into account factors such as what percent of the population commutes by car, the average distance per minute people tend to travel on their commute, and the traffic index of each city or town.

Bedford traffic

CompareTheMarket.com also looked at how many days we lose each year sitting in the car, commuting.

And what do you know, apparently, in Bedford, we spend an annual total of ​13 days commuting.

Swindon came out on top in the list, followed by Peterborough and Bradford before us.

