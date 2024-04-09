Bedford insurance company raises more than £46k for hospice charity in one year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bedford insurance company has raised more than £46,000 for the Sue Ryder charity in just 12 months.

The dedicated team at M&DH Insurance Services Ltd has been supporting the charity which runs St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger for almost two decades.

Their most recent annual charity golf day held at Pavenham Golf Club in September raised an impressive £22,000 alone – teeing up an unbelievable sum of £190,000 in total over the 16 years the fairway fundraiser has been running.

A total of 23 teams took part in the event, with prizes awarded to the winners. A fun day on the green was followed by a celebratory gala fundraising dinner attended by 180 guests from the M&DH network and topped off with a lively game of bingo.

Naomi Whiteley, M&DH's HR Manager, further showcased the firm’s dedication by participating in the gruelling 26.2-mile London Marathon last April, raising £3,068 for Sue Ryder.

The company also entered the Sue Ryder Bedford Dragon Boat Festival in June last year, taking home the ‘Mixed Crew winner' trophy.

M&DH will be hosting its golf day again in September, for the seventeenth consecutive year. Staff will also be spreading festive cheer by collecting real trees as part of Sue Ryder’s Christmas Treecycling scheme.

Richard Hames, CEO at M&DH Insurance Services Ltd, said: "We are so delighted to have been able to raise over £46,000 over the past year for Sue Ryder. This year, as well as fundraising for the charity, we want to provide more hands-on support. We plan to volunteer in the hospice gardens, demonstrating our dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those we aim to support.

"Our commitment to corporate social responsibility is at the heart of our business values which is why we've created a dedicated team to drive this forward and take it to the next level.

“M&DH’s priority is to have a positive impact in the local and surrounding communities. Being able to give back is a reward, and we are proud of the work we do in maintaining these efforts. It is important to us that our staff know they can contribute and be part of something much greater”.

Nick Burr, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St, John’s Hospice, said: "The continued support from the wonderful team at M&DH and their dedication to Sue Ryder over the past 18 years is truly remarkable. Their ongoing enthusiasm for fundraising is inspiring and the money they raise is vital in helping to ensure no one has to die or grieve alone. We can’t thank the team enough for the incredible sum of money they’ve raised in the past year, and previous years, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.

“If anyone would like to join M&DH on the water at this year’s Bedford Dragon Boat Festival, then we would encourage you to get in touch – this time it could be you crossing the finish line first.”