Bedford Hospital remembers the day Her Majesty the Queen came to visit

Staff recall November 21,1996, was unlike any other as Bedford Hospital geared up for the momentous occasion.

“I am proud to say I was present on that special day,” recalls ANC midwife Paula Rose. “I was a maternity care assistant in those days and had moved to the Cygnet Wing from the North Wing site. It was all very new and we were so proud of our brand new maternity unit and felt privileged that Her Majesty had agreed to officially open it.

“I remember all available staff standing on the landings as she walked up the stairs. She had a big smile and seemed very happy to see us all. It was a day to remember, happy times.”

The Queen officially opened Bedford Hospital Cygnet Wing in November 1996

The build-up to the day had staff equally excited and nervous, she recalls. No stone was left unturned as they prepared for Her Majesty’s visit.

Sue Llewellyn who has worked on the children’s Riverbank ward for 46 years remembers the unique preparations.

She said: “All staff and visitors were checked before we could go on to the ward. I remember ensuring the ward was spick and span polished and cleaned.

Bedfordshire Hospitals staff who met the Queen, from left, Oseiwa Kwapong, Sue Llewellyn and Paula Rose

“The matron asked all the ward staff who we felt was the right person to present a bouquet to Her Majesty. We all agreed that a young boy who we had been treating for a long-term illness should take on the role. He and his mum were overwhelmed by it.”

“Her Majesty spoke to us all and I felt so proud to be there I had tears in my eyes,” remembers Sue.

“I was so close, I felt as if I could touch her. It was a sparkling day and we all thoroughly enjoyed the visit, as did the children and parents.”

For many it was a day they will never forget. Oseiwa Kwapong, consultant paediatrician, said: “There was a real buzz in the air that day.