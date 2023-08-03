News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Homelessness charity calls on crafty businesses to help make fun day a success

Emmaus Village Carlton is hosting its Arts and Crafts Family Fun Day on Saturday August 12
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

A Bedford homelessness charity is calling on crafters and makers to help make its Family Fun Day a success.

Emmaus Village Carlton is hosting its Arts and Crafts Family Fun Day on Saturday August 12, at its School Lane community. The event will run from 11am to 3pm.

The team is asking for any local craft sellers to email [email protected] if they would like a stall – pitches are free, but should be booked in advance.

The charity provides rooms to people facing homelessness. Image submitted.The charity provides rooms to people facing homelessness. Image submitted.
There promises to be entertainment from a bouncy castle and ice-creams to crafts stall and activities. There will also be children’s clothing and toys and games on sale in the chapel.

The charity offers accommodation to those facing homelessness and helps them to move on when they feel able.

The shops and café in the village enable those needing support to learn practical skills to prepare them for a bright future.

