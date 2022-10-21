A care agency which provides support to elderly people living in their own homes has been praised in its first inspection.

The Care Quality Commission visited those receiving care from L & F Care Services in Bedford – many of whom have dementia.

And inspectors gave an overall rating of good as well as a good in four other categories – safe, effective, caring and responsive.

However, the company – based in Bedford Heights – was criticised for its leadership and told it requires improvement by inspectors.

The report said: “The registered manager's inconsistent understanding of regulations and systems used in the service meant that the assessment of the quality of care delivered was not always as effective as it could be.

"This was an area the registered manager and senior team were reflecting on and improving.”

But on the plus side, those receiving care as well as their relatives were happy and felt safe with the way staff supported them.

The report said: “People felt listened to and were happy to speak to the registered manager or staff team if they had a complaint. They told us staff were approachable and any concerns got quickly resolved.”

Those receiving visits from carers and their relatives told inspectors they were impressed with the staff's knowledge and skills.

One person wrote: "Still very happy with the service, all needs are met, even things I haven't thought of are done, if the [staff] need to stay a little longer, they do.”

Inspectors found people's care was planned to be personalised and they told us they were fully involved in the planning and review of their care.

Staff were also flexible when anything changed and were praised for being caring.

One relative said: “We were so lucky to have them on board to help us care for the person we loved most in this world."

People and relatives were very happy with the quality of care and the way staff supported them.

Those receiving care told inspectors staff knew them well and understood the importance of meeting their needs correctly and at the agreed time.

People spoke about the positive impact this standard of care had on their lives and well-being.

One relative called staff "a godsend."

Another said: "I am given choices about my care, I decide what to eat and when to go to bed. Staff respect my choices."

Other findings included:

There were sufficient numbers of staff for each care visit and people told inspectors staff were never late and had never missed a care visit

Staff felt very supported and happy to work for the service

Staff routinely washed their hands and wore the correct PPE and those who were visited felt reassured by this

Staff were proud of the quality of care they delivered

Staff respected people’s privacy, dignity and independence

Staff were well trained and knew what they were doing

Electronic recording of medicines meant staff were unable to complete the care visit without ensuring medicines had been correctly administered