A Bedford hero who stepped in when he saw a woman being brutally attacked in the street has won an award for his bravery.

Peter Holliday, 44, courageously put his life on the line to rescue the woman from her attacker.

In August 2020, he spotted the victim who had been kicked and punched while trying to flee, before being dragged across the road by her hair.

Heroic Peter Holliday receives his award

While other people walked past, Peter stepped in.

He bravely helped the woman into his van and drove her to safety – despite the offender giving chase and repeatedly ramming his vehicle.

Peter, who stayed on the phone with police throughout the traumatic ordeal, remained undeterred until the man finally crashed his own vehicle.

He said: “I felt it was the right and noble thing to do, given that what was happening right in front of me was horrific.

“My priority at the time was to ensure that a swift end was put to the ordeal and injuries that the woman was experiencing. I just wanted to focus on getting her to safety and to minimise the trauma she was going through.”

Peter provided a statement to the police and remained the prosecution’s most reliable public witness throughout the case. His evidence along with CCTV footage played a fundamental role in obtaining a guilty plea from the defendant, preventing the victim from having to go through a trial.

The offender was sentenced to three years behind bars for actual bodily harm (ABH), one year to run concurrently for dangerous driving and a four-year disqualification with an extended retest.

In sentencing the offender, his Honourable Judge Herbert declared how impressed he was by Peter’s actions and awarded him £200 as a reward for his conduct.

Acting Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “Coming together to celebrate the bravery that exists within the community is a particular highlight for our police force, and to be recognised nationally is something we are all very proud of. Examples of the courage, determination and kindness Peter exhibited back in August 2020 – even though he was at risk of danger himself - is bravery personified.”

In May this year, Bedfordshire Police launched Project Firefly to combat the often threatening and violent experiences of women – particularly in public areas.

The project has a significant focus on holding perpetrators accountable, including specialist training for officers, an increased police presence and a targeted campaign aimed at challenging perpetrators who leave women and girls feeling unsafe.

If you have concerns about your partner, you can request information about them through the Clare’s Law scheme.

Beds Police is also supporting the Hollie Guard app, a smartphone device that gives people a higher level of personal safety and security.

