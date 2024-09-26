Bedford has an astonishing 1,410 listed buildings, parks, gardens and monuments - here's the full list

St Paul's Church. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Historic England names 1,410 listed buildings, parks, gardens and monuments in Bedford, described as ‘a nucleus of English heritage’ by period design expert Kevin Brown.

The astonishing figure was revealed after a survey from The Heritage Window Company.

Among the entries highlighted by Keven are Turvey House, a Grade I listed house nestled in the middle of 150 acres of greenery, right by the Great Ouse river and Bedford’s own St Paul’s Church.

Keven said: “As a man who loves his traditional sash windows, the frontage of Turvey House is a monument to timeless heritage style.

“It was originally styled as a Georgian Manor house, but it was remodelled significantly in the mid-1830s with new stylings. These days it sees most use as a wedding venue location, and I can see why. It really is a stunning property and I heavily recommend visiting it during one of their many events.”

He added about St Paul’s Church: “If the evidence holds true, this church is believed to be incredibly historic. The Domesday book makes reference to the church being founded by King Offa in 796 AD, positioning it as an important minister church from the 10th century to this very day.

“The church has an awesome link to the Siege of Bedford Castle, too. The foundations of the church were overturned – along with the church of St Cuthbert – and used to build defensive towers and walls.

“It is still a vibrant community hub in 2024, with bell ringing, choirs and regular events taking place within its walls.”

Other heritage must-sees in Bedford town include:

The Harpur Centre

First listed in 1952, the shopping centre used to be the Bedford Modern School, and is among the most distinctive buildings in central Bedford, designed by Edward Blore - notable for his work on Buckingham Palace.

It housed the school which moved from its original site in St Paul’s Square before it was largely demolished in 1970 to make way for its current shopping centre guise.

The building’s character is protected by its Grade II status and remains a beloved fixture within the town’s historical heart.

Bedford School Chapel

The 20th century Edwardian Gothic chapel, part of Bedford School, was built in 1907 by GF Bodley and his assistant Cecil Hare.

It was listed in 1971 by Historic England.

The chapel is known for its intricate carvings including oaken stalls along the walls and bench ends are carved with heraldic beasts. Its wall panels commemorate school alumni who lost their lives in WWI, making it a captivating site not to be missed.

The Fox and Hounds Pub, Riseley

The pub in Riseley dates back to the 17th century, starting life as a farm house and attached cottage. It was listed as special interest by Historic England, notable for the discovery of a priest hiding hole during refurbishment in the 1990s.

According to valuer records from the early 20th century, the pub comprised a tap room, a cellar, a living room, a kitchen and three bedrooms.

The tenant paid around £8 rent a year.

Fast forward another century, the pub is popular among punters, with a recent facelift combining its old-worldly charm with modern features.