Bedford grandad wins £90k Maserati - a week after his old car breaks down

Brian Hart with his Maserati Grecale Trofeo and 20-year-old Porsche Boxster

A grandad of seven has won a new 177mph Maserati worth over £90,000 – a week after his old car broke down.

Brian Hart, from Bedford, scooped the Italian speed machine as an ‘early bird prize’ in the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw for Mallorca.

The 70-year-old’s new car is a Maserati Grecale Trofeo – a luxury SUV with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces a whopping 523bhp and 620Nm of torque. This motor goes from 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Omaze Early Bird Prize winner Brian Hart

And the win couldn’t have come at a better time for Brian, as his beloved 20-year-old Porsche Boxster had only just broken down.

The petrolhead – who paid £150 for his winning entry – said: “It was just another Wednesday morning when I received an email from Omaze saying I’d won a prize. I thought all the recent prizes had already been won – so at first I thought it must be a wind up – I didn’t really give it a second thought.

“But Omaze arranged a zoom call and revealed I'd actually won a Maserati worth £90,000. I was in complete shock, totally lost for words. It was only eight o'clock in the morning but after that call I certainly had a spring in my step – what a way to start the day.”

But despite the win, it looks like Brian – who lives in Bedford with his wife Ela and Rottweiler Lola – isn’t going to hold on to his new wheels.

He said: “As lovely as the car is, I’m going to sell it and use the money to help make my retirement that bit more comfortable. I'm still working full-time at 70 years of age, maybe now I can put my feet up a little sooner than I’d planned. I love cars, so I’m not selling it until I’ve taken it out for a spin first that's for sure.”