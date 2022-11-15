Bedford Girls' School student and her sister reach World Street Dance Championships final

Sisters Sasha and Maya Oddy have both competed in their first ever World Championship solos final.

11-year-old Sasha – a student at Bedford Girls' School – took the bronze medal in the 12+U solos category.

While her younger sister, eight-year-old Maya – a student at Templefield Lower School in Flitwick – came fifth in the 8+U solos category.

Sasha and Maya Oddy, from street dance school Fundamentalz Dance, beat hundreds of dancers to take top podium spots at the World Street Dance Championships

And if that wasn't enough, the two Fundamentalz Dance teams – which both girls are members of – also reached the finals.

Fundamentalz Youth was placed fifth in the 14+U first-timers category, as were Fundamentalz Miniz in the 10+U first-timers category.

Fundamentalz Dance was set up by Ampthill teenager, Mia Beaney, 18, in 2020 to offer students across Ampthill, Flitwick and the surrounding areas the opportunity to learn, compete and perform the very latest in street dance styles.