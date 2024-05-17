Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’ve had our fair share of actors who hail from Bedford.

Matt Berry, John Le Mesurier, and of course Ronnie Barker have all made their mark – but could young Gracie Cochrane be next?

For not only is the 10-year-old from Bromham starring as Jemima Potts in the UK national tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang but she’s landed a role in the hotly-anticipated follow up to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic – Beetlejuice. She even made the trailer (see above).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First things first, the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang goes all over the country and features Charlie Brooks from EastEnders as the dreaded Childcatcher. The closest one to Bedford is at Milton Keynes Theatre from July 2-7

Gracie Cochrane

Gracie’s stage dad may be Adam Garcia from Wicked, but her real dad – Adam Cochrane – couldn't be prouder.

He said: “Gracie is represented by the prestigious Sylvia Young agency and recently achieved a distinction grade in her LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) grade three solo acting.”

The prodigy – who also had a minor role in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast – filmed her contribution to Beetlejuice 2 in the UK and met Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton and Catherine O'Hara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam said: “She had a small part but met Jenna Ortega, so after the day’s shooting was buzzing on the way home. It’s been a long journey, soooo many kids at the auditions – but Gracie came through.”